Rudi Johnson’s Cause of Death: What Happened to the Former Bengals Player?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rudi Johnson, a former Cincinnati Bengals running back, died on September 23, 2025. He was 45. The late NFL player’s cause of death is now a widespread concern among fans because the late athlete was reportedly struggling with his mental health during his final days.

Just days before he was found dead, Johnson appeared in a pre-recorded message for the Chesterfield Hall of Fame that was played for his induction. He encouraged others to “never give up.”

“I just want to say dream big, shoot for the stars, stay focused, never give up,” Johnson said in the message, per WTVR CBS 6. “And one more thing to all the kids from Chesterfield County, I’ll be watching for the next star to be born.”

Below, learn what happened to Johnson, how he died and more on his illustrious football career.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rudi Johnson. pic.twitter.com/wXTd8jgEBl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 23, 2025

Who Is Rudi Johnson?

Johnson was a retired NFL athlete, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons as a running back. Known by some as the “Auburn Rambler,” the late Virginia native was selected by his team in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

What Was Rudi Johnson’s Real Name?

Johnson’s birth name was Burudi Ali Johnson, which he said was partly inspired by his family’s admiration for Muhammad Ali. His first name, Burudi, means “cool” in Swahili.

What Happened to Rudi Johnson?

A source close to Johnson’s family told TMZ Sports he was struggling with mental health issues and the effects from CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a disease of the brain typically caused by multiple head injuries, per Mayo Clinic.

How Did Rudi Johnson Die?

Johnson died by suicide, police told TMZ Sports. No other details about his manner of death have been reported by the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

When Did Rudi Johnson Retire From Football?

Johnson was released by the Bengals in August 2008, and he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions that September. He retired from the NFL after that season.