Rondale Moore’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the NFL Wide Receiver Die?

Rondale Moore, the 25-year-old former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, died on February 21, 2026. Tributes from his team and fans quickly poured in as they tried to catch up with the shocking news of his passing. Since it appeared to be sudden, others are also asking what the cause of death was.

Below, get updates on what happened to Moore and what we know about his final days.

Who Was Rondale Moore?

Moore was an Indiana native who began his football career back in high school, attending Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He went on to play the sport at Purdue University and was named a consensus All-American as a first-year student. In 2021, he was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the NFL Draft.

In 2024, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, and then he played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Upon learning of the late wide receiver’s death, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell penned a tribute. He wrote, “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

How Did Rondale Moore Die? Cause of Death Updates

Moore’s official cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication. However, according to WLKY, investigators found him in a garage, and they believed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Per the Louisville Courier Journal, Matthew Tomlin, the Floyd County coroner in Indiana, said that Moore’s death was confirmed and “the cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed Sunday [February 22].”

What Happened to Rondale Moore?

It’s still unclear how Moore spent his final days. His last Instagram post was shared two days before news of his death broke. It was a carousel of images, leading with a shot of Moore sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with a large white bag that read, “Work in Progress.”

As previously noted, Tomlin, the Floyd County coroner, said that Moore’s cause of death is under investigation and that there is “no current threat to the public.”