Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees & Inductees: See the List

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2025 nominees, giving them the opportunity to be inducted into the Rock Hall. This year’s nominees span a variety of genres and musical styles.

Per CNN, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, stated, “These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll.”

Fans were able to vote for their favorite artists until April 21, 2025. Learn more about this year’s nominees and inductees, including Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye, Salt-N-Pepa, Lenny Waronker, and Warren Zevon, below:

Bad Company (Inducted)

Bad Company is an English rock supergroup formed in 1973, known for hits like “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star,” and more.

The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are a rock band that emerged in the 1980s, recognized for songs such as “She Talks to Angels,” “Jealous Again,” and “Twice as Hard.”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has been nominated for her extensive contributions to music. The singer, heard all throughout Christmas time, is known for her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She is also known for chart-toppers like “We Belong Together,” “Obsessed,” and “Always Be My Baby.”

Chubby Checker (Inducted)

Chubby Checker is a music legend known for both his songs and his influence on dance culture. He popularized “The Twist,” a dance move that became a cultural phenomenon.

Joe Cocker (Inducted)

Joe Cocker was an English singer known for classics like “Up Where We Belong” and “Feelin’ Alright?” He passed away in 2014, but his music continues to resonate, earning him a posthumous nomination.

Billy Idol

Billy Idol gained fame with hits like “Eyes Without a Face,” “White Wedding,” and “Dancing with Myself.”

Joy Division / New Order

New Order, originally known as Joy Division, changed its name following the passing of lead singer Ian Curtis. The band is recognized for its impact on rock and electronic music.

Cyndi Lauper (Inducted)

Cyndi Lauper remains a pop icon, known for her unique sound and timeless hits such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” and “True Colors.”

Maná

Representing Latin rock, the Mexican pop-rock band Maná has enjoyed decades of success with songs like “Oye Mi Amor,” “Labios Compartidos,” and “Mariposa Traicionera.”

Oasis

British rock band Oasis, known for its influence on the ’90s music scene, has released iconic songs such as “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” and more.

Outkast (Inducted)

Adding a hip-hop presence to the list, Outkast is nominated for its groundbreaking contributions to the genre, with hits like “Hey Ya!,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.”

Phish

Phish, a rock band known for its improvisational style and dedicated fan base, is among this year’s nominees.

Soundgarden (Inducted)

Soundgarden, a key player in the grunge movement, earned a nomination with songs like “Black Hole Sun” and “Fell on Black Days.”

The White Stripes (Inducted)

The White Stripes, a rock duo formed in the 1990s, gained fame with tracks like “Seven Nation Army” and “Fell in Love with a Girl.”