What Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Say About Fluoride in Drinking Water?

The top issues in the 2024 election are abortion, immigration, the economy and, now, fluoride in drinking water. Thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the topic has become a widespread discussion among Donald Trump‘s supporters. But how does it impact Americans as they vote for the next president?

Previously, Kennedy was in the presidential race as an independent candidate. However, he dropped out and endorsed Trump. One day before Election Day, Kennedy encouraged supporters to vote for the Republican and not put down his name as a third option.

“VOTE TRUMP. No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me,” Kennedy tweeted on November 4, 2024. “Let’s get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties.”

What Is Fluoride?

Fluoride has been put into American’s drinking water since the mid-20th century. In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, started placing the mineral — which is found in water, soil, plants and certain foods — in public water. And by the 1960s, the U.S. Public Health Service recommended using fluoride in drinking water to help strengthen teeth enamel.

Fluoride is also a common ingredient in toothpaste.

Robert F. Kennedy’s Stance on Fluoride in Drinking Water

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

Amid the 2024 presidential election, Kennedy explained his stance on removing fluoride from public water sources in the U.S. He called the mineral an “industrial waste” that can lead to multiple physical and “neurodevelopmental disorders.”

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy tweeted on November 2, 2024. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President ​@realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP want to Make America Healthy Again.​”

Will Trump Remove Fluoride From Americans’ Water?

When asked about Kennedy’s comment about fluoride, Trump responded, “Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me. You know, it’s possible,” according to NBC News.

If Trump is elected president, he noted that Kennedy would have a large role in his administration.