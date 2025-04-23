Riot Fest 2025: See Lineup, Dates & Find Out How to Get Tickets

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa

It is officially festival season, and the fun just keeps coming. You may have heard of various festivals, such as the Coachella Music Festival, which incorporates all kinds of music, but coming up next in the festival lineup is Riot Fest, making its return this year. According to NBC Chicago, the founder of the festival, Riot Mike Petryshyn, shared a statement that read, “We’ve always built Riot Fest around independence, music, and culture.” He continued, “This agreement gives us the chance to keep doing that, and to invest more deeply in the neighborhoods that have allowed us to grow. It’s not about a single weekend. It’s about building something that lasts.”

In addition, the outlet noted that Ald. Monique Scott also weighed in on the event, saying, “Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth, and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest’s return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring.”

As the festival originally began back in 2005, it’s grown into one of the most anticipated events in Chicago. Here’s everything to know about this year’s upcoming Riot Fest, including when it will take place, who is performing, and how fans can get tickets.

What Is Riot Fest?

Riot Fest is a three-day punk rock music festival that takes place every year in Douglas Park, Chicago, Illinois.

When Is Riot Fest?

The event is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Riot Fest 2025 Lineup

Headliners include Blink-182 (Friday), Weezer (Saturday), and Green Day (Sunday). Other performers include Alkaline Trio, Jack White, All Time Low, The Pogues, and more.

How To Get Riot Fest Tickets

Tickets can be purchased through Riot Fest’s official website. Options include 3-Day General Admission, VIP, Deluxe, and Deluxe+ passes, each available at different price points.