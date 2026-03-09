Rihanna Net Worth 2026: How Much Money Does She Have Now?

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Rihanna may be known as one of the most influential R&B and pop stars in the world, but she’s also a businesswoman, a mother and an actress. So, it’s no wonder that her net worth reached over $1 billion at one point in her career! But just because she’s one of the wealthiest women on earth doesn’t mean Rihanna likes to brag.

During an interview with The New York Times in 2021, RiRi admitted she was still getting used to her newfound billionaire status.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she explained. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

During a separate red carpet interview with Extra TV for her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show that year, Rihanna echoed the same thought, calling her wealth “real weird” because she was “getting ‘congratulations’ texts from people for money.”

“I never got congratulated for money before. That s**t is crazy,” Rihanna said. “I get scared when the pedestal comes into play, and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there. I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?”

Here, learn where Rihanna’s net worth stands now and how she reached billionaire status.

How Did Rihanna Become a Billionaire?

Good things take time, as the saying goes, and Rihanna didn’t reach billionaire status overnight. The Barbados native got her big break in the early 2000s while breaking onto the music scene with her unique sound and powerful voice. Among her most famous earlier hits were “Umbrella” and “Please Don’t Stop the Music.” She went on to release numerous dance tracks in time, such as “S&M” and “What’s My Name?”

As her music career soared, Rihanna branched out into other business ventures. She created her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, both of which contributed to her wealth.

What Is Rihanna’s Net Worth Now?

Rihanna currently has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Rihanna Married to A$AP Rocky?

No, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not legally married, but they’ve been together since 2020. They had been friends for a while before falling in love and welcoming their children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

Is Rihanna Making New Music?

Yes, RiRi has been working on her ninth album. While she hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, fans were convinced that she was teasing everyone by sharing Instagram photos in February 2026 in a studio.