‘Resident Evil’ Movie by Zach Cregger: Release Date, Cast & All Other Updates

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The ‘Resident Evil’ franchise is getting another reboot, this time from horror director Zach Cregger. Known for Barbarian and his 2025 follow-up Weapons, Cregger has built a reputation for tense, character-driven horror, and he’s expected to bring a darker, more grounded take to the iconic series. Based on the hit video games, Resident Evil has long centered on a deadly viral outbreak and its aftermath, and this new version is said to lean further into those survival horror roots. With a 2026 release date set and early details about the story beginning to emerge, interest in the film is quickly building.

Find out more about the upcoming ‘Resident Evil’ movie below.

What Is ‘ Resident Evil ’ About?

Resident Evil is based on the popular video game series and centers on a deadly virus created by the Umbrella Corporation that turns people into zombies and other mutated creatures. The franchise has been adapted into multiple films over the years, beginning with the original Resident Evil (2002), followed by Apocalypse (2004), Extinction (2007), Afterlife (2010), Retribution (2012), and The Final Chapter (2016), all starring Milla Jovovich.

The series was later rebooted with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), which aimed to more closely follow the original games. The upcoming 2026 reboot from Cregger is expected to take a fresh approach once again, with an original story focused on a medical courier caught in a terrifying outbreak, leaning more heavily into survival horror.

Who Is Zach Cregger ?

Cregger is an American filmmaker, writer, and actor best known for directing the 2022 horror hit Barbarian. He followed that success with the 2025 horror film Weapons, a mystery-driven story about a group of children who mysteriously disappear in a small town.

How Can I Watch ‘ Resident Evil ’?

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot will be released exclusively in theaters. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures, meaning it will likely become available on digital platforms and streaming after its theatrical run, though exact streaming details have not yet been announced.

When Does ‘ Resident Evil ’ Come Out?

Resident Evil is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 18, 2026.

‘Resident Evil’ Trailer