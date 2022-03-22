Regina Hall’s Boyfriend History: Everyone She’s Rumored To Have Dated

The ‘Girls Trip’ star has kept her personal life under wraps for years, but that hasn’t stopped rumors about her possible romantic interests from popping up from time to time.

Regina Hall, 51, has been a comedy icon for two decades. After taking on roles in movies like Love And Basketball and TV shows like NYPD Blue in the 90s, she was cast as Brenda in 2000’s parody film Scary Movie, which launched her into international success. She’s gone on to star in tons of other beloved roles in a variety of other movies like the 2009 crime drama Law Abiding Citizen or the 2017 comedy hit Girls Trip.

While she’s been in the spotlight for over 20 years, Regina has often kept her personal life private. She opened up about why she doesn’t like to discuss her private life in a 2017 interview with Essence. “I just feel like relationships are sacred until you’re in a space where you are really certain and knowing,” she said. “Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in [is off limits], but I understand people’s curiosity.”

Even though she likes to keep her relationships private, that hasn’t kept the public from speculating about Regina’s potential romantic partners! While she doesn’t discuss who she’s with, Regina did admit to nearly going through a career change over a breakup when she was 40 in a 2015 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I thought, ‘I have missed it all. I have been all wrong. I am suppose to be a nun,'” she said, mentioning that she’d wanted to be a nun when she was younger. She joked that she was too old and had had too many partners before to become one. Find out all the people that it’s been rumored that Regina has dated.

Sadat X

Before she was even an actress, Regina allegedly dated Brand Nubian rapper Sadat X, 53. The rapper, whose real name is Derek Murphy, said that he’d dated and lived with the actress in the 90s and early 2000s in a 2017 interview on The Leschea Show. He said that he’d met the future Scary Movie star when she was a student at New York’s Fordham University. Sadat said that she moved to California, while he was still in New York He said that he “probably should have married her.” Regardless, he said that the pair were still friends and touch base every now and then!

Damon Wayans

One of Regina’s short-lived relationships was with actor and comedian Damon Wayans, 61. While Regina continued to keep her relationship private, Damon’s brother Marlon actually mentioned his brother’s ex in a 2017 interview with People. He joked about the fact that he smooched the actress in their Netflix comedy Naked. “I was the third Wayans she kissed. She kissed my brother [Shawn]. She used to date Damon, and then, she kissed me,” he said.

Sanaa Lathan

Not all the rumors were about boyfriends! Regina was briefly rumored to be dating her best friend and Love and Basketball co-star Sanaa Lathan, 50, in the early-aughts, especially when Regina stayed with Sanaa while her house was being renovated. Regina said that the two “laughed” and “joked” about the rumors in a 2019 interview with New Now Next. “If I was with a woman, that wouldn’t be anything I’d be ashamed of or try to hide. It wouldn’t be Sanaa, though, because she’s like my sister,” she said.

Common

One of Regina’s more recent rumored romances was with rapper Common, 50, in 2016. The pair were co-starring in the comedy flick Barbershop: The Next Cut, and it was reported that the pair sparked a romance in October 2016 by a source close to them who told DailyMail. Despite the rumors, this one ended up being completely false. Common shut down any claims that they were dating during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that November. “That’s just my people. That’s my buddy,” he said. “We never was in that space.”

Even though there wasn’t a connection, the rapper did describe Regina as “funny”, “super cool”, and “beautiful,” but they were just pals. “That’s just somebody that I care about as a friend,” he explained.

Chadwick Boseman

Another more recent romance rumor was that Regina was dating the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in 2018. The two were spotted heading to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and they both were dressed to the nines. He was also taped being a perfect gentleman and holding Regina’s hand as she walked down some stairs. Even though they were all smiles on the way to the party and it looked like a good time, the pair weren’t romantically linked at all. Chadwick was dating his future wife Taylor Simone Ledward.