Kevin Hart Playfully Flirts & Makes Fun Of ‘Pretty Girl’ Regina Hall In Hilarious Fundraiser Video

Kevin Hart got Regina George to remove her mask and show her gorgeous quarantine self to the world in his hilarious virtual sketch on BET’s special!

Kevin Hart, 40, wanted the world to see the “real” Regina Hall, 49! The two comedians joined forces for an epic appearance on BET’s Saving Our Selves COVID-19 fundraiser, which was televised on April 22. Co-host Regina showed up to her chat with Kevin in full protective gear, including a face mask, sunglasses, and a headscarf — which seemingly confused the Jumanji star! “Jesus Christ Regina — what are you doing?…People don’t want to see you host a show with their mask on!” Kevin exclaimed, as Regina got emotional.

“I’m not ready, I couldn’t do my hair — I didn’t have no wig glue because they sad it’s not essential,” she hilariously responded. “Girl, take the mask off, go ahead — people want to see Miss Hall!” Kevin encouraged the 49-year-old. Regina then removed the mask, revealing her makeup-free face and messy ponytail (she is in quarantine at home, after all) to a stunned Kevin. “What is it? What is it?” Regina asked, before she noted that she “had something” for him. The Girl’s Trip star did a 180 as she took us right to the nightclub, busting a move to sexy tune “Don’t Rush” by Young T, Bugsey and Headie One. “No, Regina that’s not the challenge!” Kevin exclaimed.

“Regina, you know what — who’s the pretty girl? Where she at?” he sweetly asked. “Here she is! Here she is!” she excitedly exclaimed, as Kevin asked her to “raise her hand.” It turns out Kev wasn’t exactly being sincere, as he attempted to “mute” his mic and call his wife Eniko Parrish to come over to his computer screen! “Babe, come look at this s—! You have to come see Regina’s head! I need to show you that thing in the middle of her head!” Kevin bellowed to his wife.

It turns out, Kevin isn’t exactly tech-savvy as he forgot to hit the mute button! “You’re not on mute, you’re not on mute!” Regina screamed. “I heard you, you said I look like the Frankenstein lady with stitches!” she hilariously added.

Both Kevin and Regina looked like they were having so much fun on the sketch, and both shared it to their Instagram pages after! “Nobody makes me laugh harder than @morereginahall,” Kevin captioned the video. “Currently working on our next movie together….she is a legend!!!! Love u sis & thank you @jessecollinsent & @bet ….You guys did an amazing thing and raised lots of money while doing it!!!!” he added.

Regina showed some love right back to the Philadelphia native. “Mute button next time Kevin,” she began her post, adding a laughing-crying emoji. “Thank you @jessecollins @connieorlando and the entire @bet family for bringing us together for the Saving OurSelves covid-19 Relief Fund. Now more than ever it’s important to stay safe so we as a community make it through this. If you need assistance or can help in any way, visit the link in my bio. Thank you @doncheadle and @morrischestnut for joining me and thank you @kevinhart for always making us laugh. Here’s the pretty girl!!!! #dontrushchallenge #bet