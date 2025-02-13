What Is Red, White and Blueland? GOP’s Greenland Proposal

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greenland, the self-governing territory of Denmark, has been a point of interest for President Donald Trump since 2019. This idea has gained support from congressional Republicans, such as Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), who introduced a new bill this week proposing to rename Greenland to “Red, White, and Blueland.”

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a statement Tuesday after introducing the legislation.

“President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal,” he added.

What Is Red, White, and Blueland?

The bill, titled the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025,” outlines the implementation of the name change, aiming to ensure that official documentation and maps refer to the island by its new name. The goal is to transform the island, making it less “Green” and more like America’s Grand Ol’ Flag.

The legislation also authorizes President Trump to enter into negotiations with Denmark “to purchase or otherwise acquire Greenland.”

Has America Ever Owned Greenland?

Greenland, a vast island in the North Atlantic, has had a complex history of international interest. Although it has never officially been owned by the United States, there have been several attempts throughout history to acquire it.

One notable attempt occurred in 1946, when President Harry Truman attempted—unsuccessfully—to purchase Greenland, a story later revealed in documents from the National Archives and uncovered by The Associated Press in 1991.

How Has Denmark Responded?

In response to President Trump’s ongoing discussions about acquiring Greenland, a petition has been created advocating for the purchase of California by Denmark. By Wednesday night, the petition had garnered over 235,000 signatures, with a goal of reaching 500,000. The campaign also seeks to raise “$1 trillion (give or take a few billion)” to support what it dubs “Denmark’s Next Big Adventure.”

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates,’” the petition asks. “Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale and emphasized that the decision regarding Greenland’s future lies with the island itself.

During an appearance on Fox News, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede made it clear: “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t even want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlanders.”