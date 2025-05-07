Real ID Requirements: What Do You Need to Get the Upgrade?

Image Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

If you live in the United States, you’ve probably heard by now that there’s a mad dash to get a real ID. But what is a real ID, and what do you need to get the upgraded form of identification? As of May 7, 2025, if anyone in America does not have this form of ID, they can’t fly domestically.

Below, find out what you need in order to get a real ID and what the document means.

What Is a Real ID?

A real ID is the new required form of identification to for air travel in the U.S.

What Is the Difference Between a Real ID & Enhanced ID?

An enhanced ID is a state-issued drivers licenses that provides proof of identity and U.S. citizenship while crossing the U.S. border in a vehicle, according to Homeland Security. These IDs are currently available in the following states: Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington.

The enhanced ID fulfills the real ID requirements; the main difference between the two documents is that the enhanced ID allows Americans to travel outside of its borders.

How to Tell if You Have a Real ID

A real ID typically comes with a star or a flag on the corner of a driver’s license.

Real ID Requirements

Depending on what state you reside in, you will most likely need to provide the following documentation in order to obtain a real ID or an enhanced ID: your full legal name, your date of birth, your social security number, two proofs of address of your residence and lawful status.