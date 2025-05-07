‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast Updates: Who Will Be the Stars?

Image Credit: Bravo Media

The Real Housewives just added a brand-new show to its franchise — and it’ll be set in the Ocean State. In May 2025, Bravo announced that The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will hit the small screen soon. So, who are the lucky women in the cast, and when will the reality series come out?

“Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” Bravo announced in a statement. “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past…or each other.”

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

When Does Real Housewives of Rhode Island Come Out?

It’s still unclear when The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere. At the time of publication, Bravo has not confirmed a release date yet.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Cast

Bravo has not confirmed the names of its Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast yet. But fans have already shared suggestions on who would be the ideal stars. Among the most famous Ocean State natives are Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Olivia Culpo and Shanna Moakler.

How to Watch The Real Housewives Shows

All Real Housewives shows are currently available to stream on Peacock. Cable users can also view the shows on the Bravo channel.