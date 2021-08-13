Ezra Koenig: Everything To Know About Rashida Jones’ Partner Of 6 Years

Rashida Jones has been dating the Vampire Weekend frontman for over five years. Learn more about Ezra Koenig here!

Rashida Jones, 45, and Ezra Koenig, 37, have been together for the last six years, and even have a nearly three-year-old son together. The Parks and Recreation actress gave birth to baby Isaiah Jones Koenig in August 2018 in Los Angeles. The musician has been incredibly successful in his own rite, and it seems like he and Rashida have an extremely happy relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Ezra Koenig!

Ezra Koenig is an American singer, songwriter, screenwriter and radio personality

He’s an east coast native, having been born in New York City before his parents moved to New Jersey. He began writing music around age 10. Koenig attended Columbia University, where he majored in English literature. Following graduation, he taught English through Teach for America at in Brooklyn, New York. He reportedly brought his guitar with him to class, despite trying to keep his music career a secret. But, in 2007, he struck a deal with XL Recordings, which ended his teaching career.

He’s the lead vocalist and guitarist of Vampire Weekend

Ezra is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of alternative rock band Vampire Weekend. The band has been so successful that Koenig has earned five Grammy nominations and two wins for Vampire Weekend. Ezra and company won the 2014 Best Alternative Album award for their phenomenal record Modern Vampires of the City. The band’s 2018 album Father of the Bride was nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Rock Song (for “Harmony Hall”), but the band won the Best Alternative Album award for the record.

Koenig has dabbled in TV and movies too!

He is the creator of the Netflix animated comedy series Neo Yokio. And, he’s appeared on an episode of He also hosts the Apple Music radio talk show Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig, which is in its 4th season. Besides Vampire Weekend tracks appearing numerous TV shows and movies. Ezra was also a contributor to the animated feature Peter Rabbit. He penned the track “I Promise You” which James Corden’s Peter Rabbit sang in the flick.

He worked production on Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ and with many more artists

In fact, his work with Queen Bey earned him a Grammy nomination in 2016. He is credited as a writer and producer on her track, “Hold Up”. In 2017, he made an appearance in Charli XCX‘s music video for “Boys”. In 2018, he was credited as a songwriter and producer on the single “I Promise You” by James Corden, from the film, Peter Rabbit. He’s also worked with Major Lazer.

He’s been dating Rashida since 2016, and they have a son together

Rashida and Ezra have been dating for six years. The pair first met in 2014, and Rashida actually appeared on the first episode of his Time Crisis Apple Music show, according to Hey Alma. The pair were first photographed getting cozy together in 2016, even though they got together in 2015. Rashida gave birth to their little boy in 2018. While the pair keep their personal life out of the spotlight, Ezra hilariously spoke about what it’s like playing music for Rashida in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Our family’s the most important thing in my life. I’ll say that on a more practical level she’s also a cool addition to that inner circle of people I play music to. Rashida is so checked-out from indie music, there’ll be times she’ll hear me listen to something that’s considered classic, and she’ll be like, ‘What is this? This sucks,'” he said, explaining that she loves 90s R&B

He supported Bernie Sanders’ campaigns for president

Vampire Weekend were one of many alternative rock bands to throw support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in both his 2016 and 2020 runs for president. Ezra shared a photo of himself with the Vermont senator in January 2020 to announce that the band would be playing a campaign rally for Sanders in February, just as the band had in 2016. “I don’t feel like I’m separating my values and my pragmatism by supporting Bernie and neither do millions of others,” he wrote at the time.