Enchanting Dead at 26: 5 Things to Know About the Late Rapper

Image Credit: Getty Images

Enchanting — a former protégé of Gucci Mane‘s — has died, he confirmed via Instagram on June 11, 2024. In his caption, the fellow rapper wrote that Enchanting was a “great young lady” and a “true star,” calling her “Chant” in his tribute.

Enchanting’s Real Name Was Channing

Per Entertainment Weekly, Enchanting’s real name was Channing Nicole Larry.

She Was 18 When She Pursued Music

Before the late music artist signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2020, she began her music career when she was 18, according to EW. In 2023, she left the label.

According to The New 1017’s website, Enchanting opened up about finding her voice in the business.

“I had to get comfortable with my voice,” she explained, per the site’s bio page. “Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at. … Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace.”

Enchanting Has More Than 1 Million Social Media Followers

According to her Instagram account, the late “What I Want” artist has more than 1 million followers. Her last Instagram post, however, was shared on June 5, 2024.

She Died at 26 Years Old

On June 11, 2024, Gucci Mane broke the news of Enchanting’s death via his Instagram account. “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant [sic],” Gucci Mane captioned his announcement that day.

Less than a year before her death, Enchanting released her last album, Luv Scarred/No Luv.

Enchanting Reportedly Had an Overdose

A spokesperson from Enchanting’s team provided a statement to The Shade Room following the news of her death. The rep noted that she was suffering from withdrawals and ended up in critical condition that resulted from a reported overdose.

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean,” the rep told the outlet. “She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).