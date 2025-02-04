Ralph Macchio’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Karate Kid’ Star Has

It’s not hard to imagine the likable Ralph Macchio rebooting his entire career on Netflix after enjoying a vibrant stint as a movie dreamboat in the 80s. The Outsiders star, now 63, successfully revived his beloved Karate Kid character, Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai on the streaming platform — a stint that has stretched into six seasons, the third part of which will drop on February 13, 2025.

“Cobra Kai is interesting,” the Outsiders actor said in a December 2022 interview with Inverse. “If you asked me 10 years ago would I ever be in a show called Cobra Kai, I would say, ‘No way in hell. That’s never going to happen.’ The Cobra Kai are the bad guys, and it’s kind of funny that Cobra Kai has become its own brand. Even before the series, a lot of people knew Cobra Kai just based on the influence of The Karate Kid. So it’s another perfect title for totally different reasons.”

Keep reading to find out more about Ralph’s longtime success as an actor and his current net worth.

Who is Ralph Macchio?

Ralph Macchio is a former child star who became famous in the 1980s in movies including The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III, and The Outsiders, among others. In 1992, he appeared in My Cousin Vinny opposite Joe Pesci and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei. In addition to being a big-screen sensation at a young age, Ralph made many an appearance in teen magazines of the day, defining the term “80’s heartthrob.”

In May of 2018, he debuted Cobra Kai, which follows Daniel LaRusso into adulthood and chronicles his ongoing feud with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka.) It originally aired on YouTube Red. Netflix later acquired the series, which is currently at 6 seasons, the last of which was broken into three parts.

What Is Ralph Macchio’s Net Worth?

Ralph currently has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Ralph Macchio Have Kids?

He does! Ralph is a proud dad of two lookalike grown kids, Julia Macchio and Daniel Macchio. He shares his son and daughter with wife Phyliss Fierro, whom he married in 1987. And according to PEOPLE, some of the joy of reviving Daniel LaRusso has to do with those two kids.

“Part of the beauty of the success of Cobra Kai is how much my kids are enjoying it,” he told the magazine in a 2021 interview. “To bring something that was such a big part of my life 35 years ago, and see it be such a present part of their lives today, it’s really wonderful.”