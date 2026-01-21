Rachel McAdams’ Boyfriend Jamie Linden: Their Relationship & Her Exes

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for 20th Century St

Rachel McAdams is now etched into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her January 2026 induction ceremony, several family members accompanied the Mean Girls star to the event, including her longtime partner, Jamie Linden. The couple are parents to two children, and they keep their relationship private, with no social media accounts for Rachel and a private Instagram for Jamie. Let’s learn more about him, and Rachel’s previous boyfriend, here.

Jamie Is A Screenwriter With Some Big Credits

Jamie grew up in Winter Park, Florida, and attended Lake Howell High School, according to People. After graduating from Florida State University, he moved out to Hollywood in 2001 and began his Tinseltown career as an assistant. By 2006, he sold his first screenplay, per the outlet, which made way for him to write We Are Marshall, which starred Matthew McConaughey. He would go on to write the screenplay for the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ Dear John, 10 Years and Money Monster, starring George Clooney.

Despite his proximity to the stars, Rachel has confessed she enjoys that her partner is not an actor, telling The Sunday Times in 2018 that she “just wanted to be with someone creative. We live such a gypsy life as actors, so [it’s great] being with someone who can be on the road as well.”

When Did Jamie Meet Rachel?

Rachel and Jamie were linked after they were spotted together in Paris during Jamie’s premiere of Money Monster at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Eagle-eyed fans caught the pair embracing while waiting to enter the Louvre museum.

Jamie Hilariously Figured Out Rachel Was Pregnant

Rachel once worked at McDonald’s before becoming an Oscar-nominated actress. “It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn’t have time,” she recalled to Glamour in 2012. “They were like, ‘Hey, the drive-through’s backing up. Stop washing your hands!’ I was not a great employee.”

Cut to today, and she still gets cravings for the Golden Arches! “I love it,” Rachel told CBS This Morning. “When I was pregnant, I said to my partner — when we came out of a movie here in LA, it was like 11 o’clock at night — and I said, ‘Take me to the first McDonald’s. I want a fish filet and a chocolate milkshake. And he was like, ‘Oh you’re pregnant.’”

Rachel & Jamie Secretly Welcomed a Baby Boy

Rachel surprised fans when the couple welcomed a baby boy in April 2018. At the time, Rachel told The Sunday Times that becoming a mother was “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.” She added, “I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

The parents have remained protective of their kids’ private lives and have, therefore, not released their names. However, the actress once revealed that their son is quite the ham. “He’s so entertaining,” Rachel said during the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon. “I thought, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine or with my family?’ There are days, sure, but I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

… And a Baby Girl

Under wraps, Rachel and Jamie welcomed a baby sister. Rachel said she “felt like a milking machine” when she began filming Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, as she had just given birth five months prior, per Bustle. As for the photo shoot to accompany the interview with Bustle, Rachel was no afraid of showing off her motherhood. “With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world,” she explained.

Rachel’s Romances Before Jamie

Rachel has fallen in love with being a life partner and a mother. But before those roles came to her, the actress was figuring out her love life with a few A-list celebrities. She very famously dated her The Notebook star Ryan Gosling. The couple didn’t start dating until after the beloved movie wrapped, and they lasted four years. Rachel then briefly dated actor Josh Lucas before finding a three-year romance with British actor Michael Sheen, whom she met on the set of 2010’s Midnight in Paris. Rachel was also linked to her True Detective co-star Taylor Kitsch about a year before she started dating Jamie.