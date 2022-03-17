Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!

Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!

Quincy’s musical contributions and accolades are only outweighed by another lasting legacy — his seven children! The “We Are The World” hitmaker has a total of six daughters and one son from five different women. Find out all about his incredible brood, below!

Jolie Jones

Quincy was first married to actress Jeri Caldwell, from 1957 to 1966. Together they had Quincy’s first child, daughter Jolie. At the age of 15, Jolie began her modeling career and was hired by Ford Models, according to AmoMama. Later in her career, she focused on singing, writing and activism, per the outlet.

Rachel Jones

Born in 1963, Rachel is Quincy’s second child, born from a brief affair with professional dancer Carol Reynolds. The love child opted for a career in medicine as opposed to following in her father’s footsteps. She graduated from the Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999 and owns a holistic animal hospital in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Marina Del Rey.

Martina Jones

One year after his divorce from Jeri, Quincy took his second bride in Swedish model and actress Ulla Andersson. Together they welcomed his third child and third daughter, Martina, before they separated in 1974. Martina took after her gorgeous mother and went on to become a model as well, signing with Ford Models and working internationally.

Quincy Jones III

After Martina was born and before they split, Quincy and Ulla gave birth to the producer’s only son, Quincy III. The heir apparent has followed in his father’s musical footsteps, working as a producer with artists like Dr. Dre, Tupac, Ice Cube, and LL Cool J. As the founder and president of QD3 Entertainment, he’s also produced film and television projects for Showtime, VH1 and BET. Quincy III

Kidada Jones

In an eyebrow-raising timeline, Quincy married American actress Peggy Lipton a day after his divorce from Ulla. The new spouses had already welcomed daughter Kidada. The fourth daughter is quite the multi-hyphenate, as she has used her talents in the fields of acting, modeling and fashion design, working with such brands as Disney and Tommy Hilfiger.

Kidada was reportedly in a relationship with the late rapping icon Tupac Shakur when he was killed in 1996. She called Tupac “the love of my life” in her dad’s 2001 autobiography, according to AmoMama.

In 2017, the talented star also published a book for young girls called School of Awake.

Rashida Jones

Along with Kidada, Quincy and Peggy welcomed daughter Rashida, who was born in February 1976. The Harvard grad is arguably the most famous of her six siblings. She’s starred in such small screen hits as Parks & Recreation, The Office, and Angie Tribeca. On the big screen, Rashida has won a legion of fans with her roles in The Social Network, The Muppets, and Celeste and Jesse Forever, which she co-wrote.

Kenya Kinski-Jones

In 1993, Kenya was welcomed by Quincy and German actress/model Nastassja Kinski during their four-year relationship that ended in 1995. Kenya became a model in her own right, working for such labels as Chanel, Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein. She also graduated from Loyola Marymount University.