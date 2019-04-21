Happy 93rd Birthday, Queen Elizabeth: Look Back At Her Best Fashion Moments Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Queen Elizabeth! In honor of her big day, we’re looking back at some of her best and fiercest fashion moments EVER.

Queen Elizabeth II is 93 years old today, April 21, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down! The British monarch still regularly attends events and engagements, and she always looks stylish while doing so. These days, the Queen is known for her bright-colored suits, jackets and hats, and she always stands out in the neon ensembles. Still, she somehow always makes them look chic and stylin’! For example, on day four of the 2019 Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth wore a lime green dress, covered in a jacket of the same color. The neon look also include a bright green hat, which included a pink floral adornment.

On another day of that same event, Queen Elizabeth wore a yellow shade. Although her yellow dress was covered, it was peeking through her jacket and appeared to have a blue pattern. Her yellow coat fell down past her knees, and her yellow had at a bright blue flower and yellow bow. Along with her clothing, the Queen is also always on top of her accessory game. She often wears pearls and pendants with all her outfits, and styles her looks with gloves. A lot of times, she wears black gloves, but white ones are sometimes a staple, as well.

When Queen Elizabeth was younger, she changed up her looks much more often than she does now. She wore intricate dresses, along with fur shawls and intricately-designed capes, for several years. Back then, she also wore super bold and stylish jewelry, as well.

As we honor Queen Elizabeth on her 93rd birthday, click through the gallery above to check out some of her best fashion moments over the years. If the past is any indication, we don’t think she’ll be slowing down with her amazing fashion anytime soon!