Happy 38th Birthday, Prince William: See His Cutest Family Moments With Kate Middleton & The Kids

In honor of Prince William’s 38th birthday AND Father’s Day, we’re looking back at the Duke’s best moments with his three adorable kids!

Prince William turns 38 years old on June 21, which also happens to be Father’s Day in 2020. The Duke of Cambridge is happily married to Kate Middleton, and they’re the proud parents to three adorable kids: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. We’re celebrating William’s big day by reminiscing on some of his best family moments over the years.

When a royal gives birth, it’s custom that they introduce their newborns to the world just hours later outside the hospital. William has been by Kate’s side on the hospital steps every time she’s given birth, and it’s provided the sweetest family photos for the public. Aside from that, the Duke and Duchess have attended a number of public, high-profile events with their children over the years.

Prince Louis is a little young to attend ALL of the public outings that his big brother and sister get to go to. However, in 2019, he joined his parents and siblings at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony. William held Louis in his arms, while George and Charlotte stood on their own. Charlotte stole the show at the event as she waved to the crowd, and William and Kate couldn’t stop smiling as they stood by all three of their adorable kids.

Even though these kids are still quite young, they’ve done a bit of traveling throughout their lives already. In the photo above, George and Charlotte joined their parents during an overseas royal tour to Canada. At one of the stops on the tour, the toddlers got to play with some toys in the grass, and William and Kate didn’t hesitate from kneeling down and joining them.

There are plenty of more adorable royal family moments from over the years, too. From weddings to holiday church services to christenings and much more, scroll through the gallery above to check out some of Prince William’s best moments with his sweet little family.