‘Primate’ Movie Cast: Meet the Main Actors Behind the 2026 Movie

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Primate, one of 2026’s newest horror obsessions, stirred up a ton of buzz among movie fans in January — and it hasn’t even been released in all theaters yet! The flick follows a group of friends on a tropical vacation when a family’s adopted chimpanzee gets bitten by a rabid animal and becomes violent, turning the gang’s trip into a terror.

The Primate cast includes a familiar face from Dexter: New Blood, Johnny Sequoyah, alongside The Little Mermaid live-action’s Jessica Alexander.

Below, get to know more about the main cast of Paramount Pictures’ latest horror film Primate.

Johnny Sequoyah – Lucy

As previously mentioned, Johnny is best known for starring in the Dexter revival series Dexter: New Blood, playing the role of Audrey. The Boise, Idaho, native portrays the character Lucy in Primate.

Jessica Alexander – Hannah

Known for playing Vanessa, Ursula’s alter-ego in the 2023 Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Jessica hails from London and plays the role of Hannah in the 2026 horror.

Among some of Jessica’s most notable roles were in the TV series Penny on M.A.R.S., Get Even, Fallen and Amadeus, she has another television gig coming up in The Beauty.

Troy Kotsur – Adam

Troy is a well-known face in show business! From Broadway to Hollywood, Troy’s acting journey has been nothing short of impressive, having won a BAFTA and an Academy Award. For the latter, he starred in the highly acclaimed film CODA.

Born deaf, Troy has become one of the most celebrated faces for the Deaf community in television and film, and he’s become a strong advocate.

In Primate, Troy plays the character Adam.

Gia Hunter – Erin

Gia plays the role of Erin. The young actress has been seen in a handful of projects, including Chloe and Sherlock & Daughter.

Victoria Wyant – Kate

Best known for her performances in My Fault: London and Foundation, Victoria plays the role of Kate in Primate.

Benjamin Cheng – Nick

Benjamin, a British-Chinese actor, plays the role of Nick in Primate. The rising star is an actor, model, voiceover artist and an internet personality, per his IMDb profile. He graduated from the University of Bath with a Bachelor of Science, then trained at Middleweek Newton Drama Academy.