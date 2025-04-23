‘Predator: Badlands’: Cast, Plot, Release Date & More on the Movie

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Predator: Badlands is one of 20th Century Studios’ most highly anticipated action movies of 2025. Now that the trailer has unveiled the high-stakes action and its cast, fans need to know when they can watch the flick. Below, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about Predator: Badlands.

What Is the Predator: Badlands Movie About?

The official premise for Predator: Badlands reads, “In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

Part of the Predator franchise, it will be the seventh movie in the mainline series and the ninth film overall in the entire franchise. Co-written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the filmmaker opened up about the early stages of production during an April 2025 press event, according to ComicBook.com.

“I had three very cool ideas. One of them, the first one, the one I was the most excited about at the time, was Badlands, Dan explained, before adding, “But then there was this other thing, that was Prey, [that] was really cool. We got to put the Predator in these different time periods and tell that story.”

Dan continued, “I think the thing that made Prey special, though, wasn’t just Predator in a different time period, it was that the story we were telling was made better by the story of the Predator, and I didn’t want to just throw them into a different time period. I really wanted to figure out, if we were to do that kind of thing again, how could it be special?”

Predator: Badlands Cast

The cast for Predator: Badlands is short and sweet so far. Elle Fanning plays the role of Thia, a Weyland-Yutani android, and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi portrays the predator Dek.

Elle has appeared in a wide variety of films and TV shows, including A Complete Unknown, The Girl From Plainville, Maleficent and its sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The Great.

As for Dimitri, the actor is known for his performances in Red, White & Brass, Far North and The Panthers, according to his IMDb profile.

Predator: Badlands Release Date

Predator: Badlands will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025. Since it’s too early to determine a streaming release date, it’s currently unclear when viewers can watch the film at home. It’s safe to assume, though, that fans should be able to stream it for free some time in 2026.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

The trailer for Predator: Badlands dropped in April 2025, and as fans expected, it’s full of enough intensity to hold them over until the theatrical release this fall.