‘Practical Magic 2’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & How to Watch the Sequel Movie

Image Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

It’s almost the season of the witch! Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are joining forces once again in Practical Magic 2, the sequel to their hit 1995 fantasy romance movie. Warner Bros. confirmed the release date and further details in a May 2025 Instagram post, which featured a voiceover from Sandra and Nicole saying, “Tooth of wolf and morning dew / something old and something new.”

“The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return,” Warner Bros. captioned its Instagram post.

Now, with less than six months left until the sequel’s release, Warner Bros. unveiled its official trailer — and it teases who else joined the cast.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details we know so far about Practical Magic 2, below!

How to Watch Practical Magic

At the time of publication, Practical Magic is available to stream on Max.

When Does Practical Magic 2 Come Out? Release Date

Practical Magic 2 will be released exclusively in theaters on September 18, 2026. Over the past two decades, Sandra and Nicole have opened up about working together on the first film. During a previous interview with Today, Sandra recalled having “such a great time” with Nicole on set.

“And the fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine and everything sort of blends together,” the Oscar winner quipped, before recounting filming their iconic margaritas scene. “We weren’t drunk when we shot these parts or when we did our close-ups. But we had to reshoot a scene where it was far away and we were on our backs, and Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true.”

“Practical Magic” turned 21 this week! In this 1998 interview with @KatieCouric, Sandra Bullock reveals what it was like shooting the movie's famous "midnight margaritas" scene with Nicole Kidman. #FlashbackFriday #TODAYFlashback pic.twitter.com/4loET7Y3lN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 18, 2019

Practical Magic 2 Cast

Our two returning OG cast members in Practical Magic 2 are Sandra and Nicole. According to its IMDb tagline, the film will focus on a “multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, [who] attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other.”

Nicole confirmed in June 2024 that she and Sandra were working on a sequel, teasing that there’s “a lot more to tell” in the story, according to her interview with People.

“Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that,” Nicole acknowledged. “There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'”

Also in the cast are Gen-Z stars Joey King and Maisie Williams, in addition to Dianne West, Stockard Channing and Lee Pace.