Pope Francis’ Death: Celebrities & Public Figures Reaction Statements

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Easter Monday, just a day after Christ was celebrated as risen, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 in Vatican City. His death follows a recent battle with health issues earlier this year. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, shared the news, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life as dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”

As Pope Francis now rests peacefully, people around the world are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy — especially celebrities, former presidents, influential leaders, and others who are honoring him with heartfelt tributes online.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama shared a tribute on Instagram, “Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another.”

They added, “Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to “never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.”

Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden posted on social media, “It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas

The View co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote in an Instagram post, “I liked this Pope a lot – for being humble, for having a sense of humor, for caring about the needy and marginalized, for making room in the Church and having compassion for those who’d previously been shunned, for caring about the planet and it’s limited resources and climate, for being accessible, for being the first from Latin America, for vocally condemning pedophelia and not covering it up.”

JD Vance

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

Current Vice President JD Vance, one of the last political figures to meet with Pope Francis, shared this on X, “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

Gloria Estefan

Singer Gloria Estefan also commented on his passing, noting on Instagram, “Rest in peace and power, Pope Francis, you opened hearts and minds were fearless in your guidance. Thank you for putting love first until your last moments on this earth.”