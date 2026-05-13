What Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome? New name, PMOS Explained

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Polycystic ovary syndrome, long known as PCOS, officially has a new name: PMOS. The updated term comes after years of discussion among medical experts and advocacy groups, who argued that the old name did not accurately reflect the condition’s wide-ranging hormonal and metabolic effects.

“The thought behind that is that one, there’s no cysts in the ovary, so it’s very confusing,” said Dr. Melanie Cree, one of the authors of the Lancet article behind the change. “The hope was that with a more comprehensive and accurate name change, that it would start to enable and push better care.”

Dr. Basma S. Faris, who was not involved in the paper, also emphasized that PMOS should be viewed as a long-term chronic condition “and not just a period problem.”

Affecting millions of women worldwide, PMOS can impact fertility, periods, weight, skin, hormones, and overall metabolic health. Here’s what to know about the condition, including what the new name means and the symptoms associated with it.

What Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)?

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal and metabolic disorder that affects millions of women worldwide. The condition can impact ovulation, fertility, periods, weight, skin, and insulin levels.

Despite the original name, not everyone diagnosed with the disorder develops ovarian cysts.

What Is the New Name for PCOS?

Medical experts have officially renamed PCOS to PMOS following an international consensus process involving thousands of healthcare professionals and patients. The change was made because experts believed the old name did not accurately reflect the condition’s broader metabolic and endocrine effects.

What Does PMOS Stand For?

PMOS stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovary Syndrome. According to the Endocrine Society, the updated name is meant to better represent the hormonal, reproductive, and metabolic features of the disorder.

What Are the Symptoms of PMOS?

Symptoms of PMOS can vary from person to person but often include irregular periods, infertility, acne, weight gain, excess facial or body hair, thinning hair on the scalp, and insulin resistance. Some people may also experience anxiety, depression, or a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions.