Polly Holliday Cause of Death Updates: How the ‘Alice’ Actress Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Thanks to Polly Holliday, children in the 1970s and ’80s grew up hearing the iconic line, “Kiss my grits!” Nearly 50 years after making her mark in the film and television industry, Holliday died on September 9, 2025. She was 88. Dennis Aspland, Holliday’s theatrical agent and friend, confirmed her death to The New York Times. The late Alice and The Parent Trap star kept most of her personal life away from the spotlight. But as fans mourn her death, many want to know how she died.

Below, Hollywood Life remembers Holliday for her career, life and explaining how the beloved TV icon died.

Who Was Polly Holliday?

Holliday was an Alabama native who made her way to New York City and Hollywood after breaking onto the scene as a performer. The multi-talented stage, TV and film star knew her dream was to be an actor, having landed roles in her college’s theatre department before becoming a professional at Asolo Theatre Company in Sarasota, Florida, where she worked for about a decade.

“I started acting long before I knew what I was doing,” she once told Actors’ Equity. “At age 19 and a junior in college, I joined the cast of a summer outdoor theatre in North Carolina called Unto These Hills Outdoor Drama Center. I was a choir singer, a square dancer and understudied a lead role. … That job paid room and board and about $40 a week.”

Got to meet Polly at an AIDS benefit in the mid 90's. Total sweetheart, in her finest Flo going out fit, including a miniature bedazzled cowboy hat in her hair. She was fabulous. I almost cried 🥹 I refrained from saying "Kiss my grits!”, but damn it was tempting 😂 pic.twitter.com/G2V4PjV1Dw — The Wombat Tweets #TeamOrca #FreePalestine 🍉 (@SpunkyWombat) September 11, 2025

By the early 1970s, Holliday moved to the Big Apple and performed at the Public Theater and on Broadway. She got her big break in 1976 when she was cast as Flo Castleberry in Alice. Thanks to her iconic performance — and, of course, her “Kiss my grits!” catchphrase — Holliday steadily landed film roles in the movies All the President’s Men, Mrs. Doubtfire, 1998’s The Parent Trap and 1984’s Gremlins.

Was Polly Holliday’s Cause of Death Disclosed?

No, but it’s reportedly thought that Holliday died after a bout of pneumonia, per People. An official cause of death has not been revealed by the time of publication.

Polly Holliday’s Health Before She Died

Holliday never revealed any major health issues throughout her life. After retiring from film, she maintained a private life. However, according to People, the late actress was suffering from pneumonia in her final days.

Was Polly Holliday Married? Find Out if She Had a Husband

No, Holliday never married.

Did Polly Holliday Have Children?

No, Holliday never had children. She stayed focused on her career, telling People in 1980, “My work is my life.”