Pitbull ‘I’m Back Tour’ 2026: See Concert Dates, Cities, Ticket Prices & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

Pitbull is hitting the road again in 2026 with his highly anticipated I’m Back Tour, a 35-city North American summer trek celebrating more than 25 years in music. The tour — featuring special guest Lil Jon and DJ Laz — kicks off in May, and will roll through major U.S. and Canadian cities before wrapping late September. Fans can expect Pitbull’s signature high-energy performances packed with career-spanning hits, party anthems, and an electric concert atmosphere that has made him one of the most enduring live performers in pop and hip-hop.

“USA, I’m BACK,” Pitbull announced on Instagram on January 15, 2026.

Learn more about his tour below.

When Does Pitbull’s 2026 Tour Start?

Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour officially kicks off on May 14, 2026, with the opening show in West Palm Beach, Florida. The North American tour will run throughout the summer and into early fall, wrapping up in September 2026.

What Cities Will Pitbull Perform In?

Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour includes 35 stops across the U.S. and Canada, with performances in major cities such as Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte, Hartford, and more.

Here are the full dates and cities for Pitbull’s 2026 I’m Back Tour:

Thursday, May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Saturday, May 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Tuesday, May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Wednesday, May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Friday, May 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, May 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, May 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Friday, May 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Sunday, June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, August 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, August 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, August 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wednesday, August 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Friday, August 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Saturday, August 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Monday, August 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thursday, September 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, September 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thursday, September 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Saturday, September 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sunday, September 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wednesday, September 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Friday, September 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Saturday, September 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, September 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Friday, September 25 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Saturday, September 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

How Much Are Tickets to Pitbull’s 2026 Tour?

Tickets for Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour generally start around $70–$80 for standard admission, though prices vary by city and venue. VIP and premium packages are also available and can include perks like upgraded seating and exclusive experiences. Presales begin January 28, with general ticket sales opening January 30.