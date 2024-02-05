Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham’s Relationship Timeline: All About the Couple’s Romance

Phoebe Bridgers walked away the biggest winner at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, with four awards between her SZA-collaboration “Ghost in the Machine” and the awards won by her band boygenius. Phoebe has been a rising star from the indie rock world for years now. After dropping her debut album Stranger in the Alps in 2017, Phoebe has only gotten bigger with her releases with boygenius, Better Oblivion Community Center, and her sophomore record Punisher. In addition to her own music, she’s also worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Taylor Swift, who she opened for on “The Eras Tour” and dueted with on the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Nothing New.”

In 2022, Phoebe sparked romance rumors with comic and director Bo Burnham. Bo has also been in the spotlight, since he was a teen after his comedy songs went viral on YouTube. After releasing his debut album in 2009, Bo has released a ton of standup specials that push the bounds of the form, including what, Make Happy, and his COVID-19 pandemic special Inside, which received tons of critical acclaim. He’s also starred in the MTV satiric sitcom Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous and directed the coming-of-age dramedy Eighth Grade.

Bo was there to support Phoebe at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. Look back on the couple’s most memorable moments here.

June 2021: Phoebe Shouts Out “That Funny Feeling”

Phoebe and Bo’s connection first began shortly after the comedian released Inside on May 30, 2021. The “Motion Sickness” singer-songwriter shared the song “That Funny Feeling” on her Instagram Story, and showed her appreciation for it. “Every bone in my body wants to plagiarize this,” she wrote, per Business Insider.

For any fan of Phoebe, it’s clear why she would zero in on that track from Inside (though many of the songs gained viral popularity online). The song is a sparse folk song, with Bo listing off both seemingly random pop culture moments, as well as horrifying atrocities with the same gentle demeanor. It could very easily sound similar to a song by Phoebe.

August 2021: Phoebe Duets With Bo at a Comedy Show

Just two months after showing her love for “That Funny Feeling,” Phoebe got to perform the song live with Bo during a surprise appearance at comedian Pete Holmes’ show at Los Angeles’ Largo at the Cornet, per Variety. The singer performed a three-song set, consisting of her own tracks “Motion Sickness” and “Moon Song” before inviting Bo on stage. “I’m gonna play a song I wish I wrote,” she said. “I know I love something when it fills me with rage.”

October 2021: Phoebe Drops “That Funny Feeling” Cover

A few months after sharing the stage, Phoebe gave fans her own take on “That Funny Feeling.” She released her cover of the Inside track on Bandcamp on October 1, and released the song on wider streaming platforms just a few days later.

November 2022: Bo & Phoebe Are Seen Grabbing Dinner

While the photos weren’t released until January 2023, Phoebe and the Words Words Words comedian were seen on an apparent date in Malibu in November 2022. The two of them were spotted together at a corner table at an eatery, and just talking. Eyewitnesses claimed there were no signs of PDA to TMZ.

December 2022: Fans Spot Them Together

A few months after sharing the stage together, Phoebe was featured in a guest appearance on SZA’s record SOS. Fans believed that the lyrics on her verse were inspired by her breakup with Normal People star Paul Mescal. “You said all of my friends are on my payroll/You’re not wrong, you’re an a*****e,” she sings.

That same month, a few people did write in to the gossip-focused Instagram account DeuxMoi to claim that they had seen Bo and Phoebe out and about together in Los Angeles. One person claimed that they were seen kissing during an outing. Later that month, the two of them were seen together at a New York City comedy show, according to a report from Jezebel. Bo was directing the show, and it was cancelled due to a technical difficulty. The comedian got up to announce the cancelation and apologize, before shifting his focus to the singer. “He then proceeded to give her his undivided and doting attention,” Jezebel reported.

May 2023: Phoebe & Bo Make Out at “The Eras Tour”

The pair were spotted together at an airport in January 2023, but the romance rumors cropped up again when they were seen kissing in the background of a video shared by Keith Urban at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” As Keith and his wife Nicole Kidman danced along to Taylor’s music, Bo and Phoebe could be seen cozying up together in the background, before the “Smoke Signals” singer turned to make out with him.

May 2023: Phoebe Opens Up About Her Love Life

Shortly after the kissing video, the boygenius singer took a moment to respond to the love life speculation in a Wall Street Journal interview. “I’ve had people take more than I’m giving, and I’m giving a lot,” she said. “I’m pretty f**king transparent, because I would value that in someone whose music I liked when I was a kid. Seeing any representation of any feeling and anything true was awesome to me. To be punished for that is so dark.”

June 2023: Keith Urban Apologizes for Sharing the Make Out Video

A month after leaking the video of Phoebe and Bo smooching at the Taylor show, Keith Urban gave the pair a heartfelt apology, revealing that it was an honest mistake, in an Entertainment Tonight interview. “Phoebe, I’m so sorry,” he said. “I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

February 2024: Bo Supports Phoebe at The Grammys

Months after they were seen kissing, Bo was seen in the crowd at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. He was spotted standing by Phoebe and her boygenius bandmates, as she talked to Taylor Swift. The pair were also seen holding hands as they headed to an afterparty, per Daily Mail.