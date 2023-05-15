Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham Snuggle At Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Amid Dating Speculation: Watch

Singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham‘s alleged new romance may have been outed at the Taylor Swift concert on May 14. The duo popped up in the background of Keith Urban‘s TikTok video, where they could be seen packing on the PDA in a VIP tent at the Eras Tour show in Philadelphia. Keith, 55, took the video of himself and his wife Nicole Kidman, 55, jamming out to “Style” and “Blank Space,” while Phoebe, 28, and Bo, 32, could be seen getting cuddly way behind them. It appeared that Bo pulled Phoebe in close to him and kissed her during the concert.

Phoebe actually opened for Taylor, 33, at the Philly concert, before she had her apparent rendezvous with Bo in the VIP tent. Phoebe started her gig as an opening act on the Eras Tour for the first Nashville show on May 5, and she’ll continue performing before Taylor until the final New Jersey show on May 28. Phoebe probably wasn’t planning for her affectionate moment with Bo to be outed by Keith Urban, of all people, at the concert.

Phoebe and Bo were first romantically linked at the end of 2022, after her split from Paul Mescal. Photos were taken of Phoebe and Bo together at LAX in January when she was on her way to her dad’s wake. The Grammy nominated artist said that she felt “f****** bullied” after the photos were released during such a difficult time in her personal life.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f****** bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” Phoebe said in an interview with Them published in March. “If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s OK to do that. I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f****** dehumanize me and shame me and f****** bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”

Phoebe dated Paul, 27, for over two years, and they made their first public appearance together at the LACMA Gala in November 2021. They sparked breakup rumors in December 2022 when Phoebe referenced being single on a song from SZA‘s new album SOS. Phoebe has yet to address the breakup, while Paul said he’d discuss the split “maybe at some point” in the future during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February. “Just not now,” the Oscar nominee added. “It’s just difficult territory.”