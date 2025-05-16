PGA Leaderboard Updates: Who Is at the Top Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour is in full swing, with many tuning in to cheer on their favorite golfers. As stated on their website, “Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR drives positive impact at unprecedented levels to support and improve local communities. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.”

While golf is a sport that gives back to the community, the competition ultimately comes down to how the results play out on the leaderboard. Get updates and more information on the current scores for the 2025 PGA Championship below, as Hollywood Life has gathered the latest details.

PGA 2025 Dates

The sporting event will take place from Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18, 2025.

PGA Leaderboard Updates

In the lead is Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas with a score of -6. During the first round of press conferences, the athlete commented on his performance, “Obviously we know that this course, those are some of the scorable holes here. 4, obviously you got a shorter wedge on 5, 7 and 8 are scorable holes. They’re not easy but they’re scorable. You know you can take advantage of that.”

He added, “Obviously I felt like I was playing well, and it’s kind of one of those things staying patient through the round. I made a great up-and-down on 2, which is my 11th hole. And made a great par save on 3, and then obviously that kind of opened the gate for some of the scoring holes and I was able to do it.”

Tied for second place are players Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Rai, and Ryan Gerard.

How to Watch the PGA Championship

To watch all four days of the event, from Thursday to Sunday, ESPN+ will stream full coverage, while Paramount+ will air Saturday and Sunday’s rounds. Keep in mind that both platforms may require a subscription to watch the PGA championship.