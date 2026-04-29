Peter Falk’s Daughters: About His Adopted Children Jacqueline Falk & Catherine Falk

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Peter Falk may be best remembered for his iconic role as the rumpled, trench coat–wearing detective on Columbo, but off-screen, the late actor was also a father of two. Falk, who died in 2011 at age 83, adopted his daughters, Jacqueline Falk and Catherine Falk, during his first marriage to ex-wife Alyce Mayo. While both Falk children largely stayed out of the spotlight, they made headlines in 2026 after Jacqueline died by suicide.

Here’s what to know about Peter’s adopted children.

How Many Daughters Does Peter Falk Have?

As previously noted, Peter had two daughters, Jacqueline and Catherine, whom he adopted with his first wife, Alyce, after the couple married in 1960.

Though Peter became a household name thanks to his decades-long acting career, he kept his family life private. Both of his daughters grew up outside of the public eye.

Jacqueline Falk

Jacqueline, Peter’s eldest daughter, lived a private life despite her father’s Hollywood legacy. She occasionally appeared alongside him at public events over the years, though.

In April 2026, Jacqueline died at the age of 60 by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. According to records obtained by People, she died at a Los Angeles, California, residence on April 27, 2026. The case is still an open investigation.

Jacqueline is survived by her younger sister, Catherine.

Catherine Falk

Catherine, Peter’s youngest daughter, has had a more public role than her late sister when it comes to her father’s legacy. In the years leading up to Peter’s death, Catherine was involved in a publicized legal battle regarding his care, as he was battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Catherine filed a petition for conservatorship over her father, expressing concerns about his well-being and access to him during his final years. The dispute involved Peter’s second wife, Shera Danese.

Following her father’s death, Catherine became an advocate for the rights of adult children to stay connected with aging parents. Her efforts helped inspire “Peter Falk’s Law,” a form of legislation geared to ensure family members are not prevented from visiting or receiving information about their loved ones under guardianship or conservatorship, per her organization’s website.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).