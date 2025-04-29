Who Is Peter Cook? About Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband & His Affair

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christie Brinkley gave her fans a candid glimpse into her personal life in her 2025 book, Uptown Girl. While her most famous former relationship was with ex-husband Billy Joel, the mother of three spotlights her marriage to Peter Cook and his affair in the memoir.

As readers learn more about Christie and Peter’s past marriage, keep reading to learn more about him.

Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husbands

Christie was married four times. Her first marriage was with Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, and her second was with Billy from 1985 to 1994. Christie then moved on with third husband Richard Taubman, marrying him in 1994 but divorcing him the following year. The model then married Peter in 1996, and they divorced in 2006.

Who Is Peter Cook?

Peter is an architect. He is now married to his wife, Alba Jancou, who is 30 years younger than him.

In Christie’s memoir, Uptown Girl, she recounted the moment when she found out that her then-husband had been cheating on her with a much younger woman.

“I was so stunned that I froze,” she wrote about the moment, which happened when Christie was giving a speech at a high school graduation. “When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliche middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?”

After looking into the audience where Peter was sitting, Christie claimed he shook his head “no.”

“In that moment, I thought I was going to pass out onstage, in front of hundreds of people,” Christie wrote in her memoir. “When I stood back up, I asked the man for his card, but he told me he didn’t have one and that he was a police officer in town, so all I had to do was to go into the station if I wanted the full story.”

Who Did Peter Cook Cheat on Christie Brinkley With?

The identity of the teenager that Peter had an affair with has never been verified. But Christie detailed the moment when a man, who was allegedly the teen’s father, allegedly told the supermodel about Peter’s infidelity.

“Excuse me. I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter,” the man told Christie, she claimed in Uptown Girl.

Later, Christie claimed she and a few friends looked through the family computer to find a “labyrinth” of Peter’s pornographic files.

“A panoply of incriminating photos and porn accounts populated the screen like fireworks, and before I knew it, my printer was shooting [beaver shots] out into the room,” Christie claimed in her book. “It was so insane that it was almost funny and soon enough, the three of us were doubled over in laughter, as printouts of girls in X-rated poses began piling up on the floor faster than trash outside a greasy takeaway.”