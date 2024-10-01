Pete Rose’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late MLB Star Made

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Pete Rose, one of the most iconic figures in baseball history, is renowned for his remarkable achievements on the field, including holding the record for the most career hits. However, his legacy is deeply controversial due to his lifetime ban from the sport and allegations of relationships with several underage girls during his playing career, particularly while he was in his 30s. Additionally, his relationship with former Playboy model Kiana Kim, who is nearly 41 years his junior, has drawn significant attention.

Compounding his personal challenges, including a lengthy divorce from his second wife, Carol Rose, whom he married in 1984 after his first marriage to Karolyn Engelhardt, Rose faced difficulties in capitalizing on his status as one of the greatest hitters in MLB history.

Here’s a look at the baseball legend’s financial standing before his passing at the age of 83.

What Was Pete Rose’s Net Worth?

Rose had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his passing—well below what one might expect from a major sports figure.

He primarily played during the 1960s and ’70s, a time when blockbuster contracts were not common. Throughout his MLB career, Rose earned approximately $7.1 million. In recent years, he generated most of his income by signing autographs, bringing in an impressive $1.2 million annually. He also supplemented his earnings as a commentator for Fox Sports, appearing as a regular anchor during postseason games aired on Fox and FS1 in 2015 and 2016. However, he lost this job when allegations surfaced regarding a sexual relationship with a minor in the ’70s.

Rose’s financial situation became clearer during his divorce from his second wife, Carol, in 2018, as did his deteriorating health. TMZ Sports reported that the divorce filing from that year indicated the longtime Cincinnati Reds superstar, who was 77 at the time, was facing a myriad of physical issues. “[Rose] is currently disabled and can barely walk or travel. His health is deteriorating, and he has a heart condition and is on blood thinners,” the filing stated.

“I am in poor health and disabled, and I have trouble walking,” Rose said.

The 17-time All-Star selection, three-time World Series champion, and 1973 NL MVP noted that he had lost approximately $550,000 in annual income over the past year, bringing his total yearly earnings to $453,000. Rose was seeking to block his wife from receiving spousal support and to avoid covering legal fees related to the divorce.