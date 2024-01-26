Patrick Mahomes’ Parents: Everything to Know About His Mom & Dad

Patrick Mahomes seems to have it all. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, is now a Super Bowl winner after his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in February of 2023 — despite an ankle injury. His home life is complete, as he married high school sweetheart Brittany Mahomes in March of 2022, and they share two children — daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1.

But before all the fame and fortune, the NFL star was a kid with big athletic dreams being raised by loving parents in Texas. Here’s what to know about Patrick’s parents, Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes.

Pat’s a Former Athlete

Pat Mahomes clearly inspired his famous son — the Texas native was an MLB pitcher for the better part of a decade, from 1992-2003, and played for the Pittsburg Pirates and New York Mets, among others. Pat was inducted into the Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame in 2019.

Randi Works as an Event Planner

Per PEOPLE, Randi, also a Texas native from the small town of Troup, works as an event planner at Hollytree Country Club. She also shares her son’s story via her website, QB Producer: The Official Site of Randi Mahomes. Through videos and other media, fans are encouraged to “Learn Patrick’s history through his mother’s eyes,” order custom products, or request a custom Cameo clip from the mother of one of the sport’s most celebrated athletes.

They Divorced in 2006

According to PEOPLE, Randi and Pat married sometime in the late 1990s, and had called it quits by 2006. In her website bio, Randi cites her ex-husband’s busy baseball schedule for the breakdown of their marriage. “Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship which lead to divorce,” it reads.

They Share Two Children

During their marriage, Randi and Pat welcomed two sons, Patrick and TikTok star Jackson Mahomes. “After high school, Randi met Patrick’s father and they quickly connected and started a family,” reads Randi’s bio on her website. “When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball.”

Patrick was born to the couple on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas, and Jackson joined the family five years later on May 15, 2000, also in Tyler.

Randi went on to welcome daughter Mia Randall in 2011, and Pat also welcomed a daughter, Zoe Mahomes, with a new partner after their divorce. But according to Randi’s website, despite moving on, the former couple are still friendly. “True to Randi’s optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day,” her bio states.