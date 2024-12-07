Paris Jackson’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes Now

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

As Paris Jackson steps into the spotlight once again, this time with the exciting news of her engagement to her boyfriend Justin Long, fans are curious not only about her personal life but also her financial standing. From her rise to fame as the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson to carving out her own path in the entertainment industry, the 26-year-old has built a diverse career.

Read on to learn more about her net worth, how she’s built her career, and the details of her recent engagement.

What Is Paris Jackson’s Net Worth?

Paris has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Does Paris Jackson’s Money Come From?

Paris is an actress, model, and musician. Although she was introduced to acting at a young age, it wasn’t until later in life that she pursued a career in film. In 2017, she signed with IMG Models, and the following year, she made her big-screen debut in Gringo (2018). Since then, Paris has appeared on numerous talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

However, much of Paris’s wealth can be traced back to her late father, Michael’s estate. Along with her two siblings, Prince and Blanket, Paris is one of the primary heirs to the estate. Following Michael’s tragic death in 2009, the three siblings inherited 40% of his estate, significantly contributing to her financial standing.

Who Is Paris Jackson Engaged To?

Paris is now engaged to music producer and bandmate, Justin Long. On Friday, Dec. 6, she shared the news of their engagement in a sweet birthday message to her partner. “happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

According to E! News, the couple started dating in 2022.

Justin has been working as a songwriter, producer, engineer and mixer since 2005, but apparently only began working full-time until 2013 when he started working for Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles.