Happy 21st Birthday, Paris Jackson: See Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson! The daughter of Michael Jackson turns 21 today, April 3, and we couldn’t be more excited for her as she hits this milestone age. In honor of her b’day, we decided to take a look back at some of her fiercest fashion moments, because man, are there a lot of them!

One of our favorite looks Paris has ever worn came when she attended the 2018 Met Gala. The lead singer of indie band The Soundflowers looked amazing in a burnt orange Stella McCartney gown. The skirt was partially sheer, giving a glimpse at her leg. Paris exuded warrior princess vibes in the ruched gown by pairing it with a silver tiara.

Orange is certainly Paris’ color because she wore it to perfection again earlier this year. She stunned in a satin Vivienne Westwood dress in the warm hue. The gown was equal parts elegant and sexy thanks to the draped design and thigh-high slit.

We can’t wait to see what Paris wears to celebrate her 21st birthday, especially since she’s been planning her bash for a while now. In March, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was pretty psyched about her b’day. “Paris is turning 21 in a few weeks and plans are under way for a big celebration,” the insider revealed. “She’s really looking forward to that right now.” We hope Paris has a fantastic birthday!