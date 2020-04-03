Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy 22nd Birthday, Paris Jackson: See Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time

paris jackson
REX/Shutterstock
Paris Jackson 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Film Screening, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Aug 2019
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425aq) Exclusive - Paris Jackson attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Paris Jackson amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2019
Paris Jackson The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 WEARING STELLA MCCARTNEY View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Paris Jackson is 22! Michael Jackson’s daughter celebrates her birthday today, April 3, and we’re honoring her by taking a look back at some of her hottest looks of all-time!

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson! The daughter of the king of pop, the late Michael Jackson, turns 21 today, April 3, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her and her impeccable style. In honor of her b’day, we decided to take a look back at some of her fiercest fashion moments, because this young woman has quickly turned into a style icon!

One of our favorite looks Paris has ever worn came when she attended the 2018 Met Gala. The lead singer of indie band The Soundflowers looked amazing in a burnt orange Stella McCartney gown. The skirt was partially sheer, giving a glimpse at her leg. Paris exuded warrior princess vibes in the ruched gown by pairing it with a silver tiara.

But Paris is no stranger to gorgeous, rustic colors. In fact, while attending the Fendi Prints On collection in Beverly Hills on October 15, 2019, Paris went for a casual, boho-chic look with this trendy ensemble. Paris wore a class pair of dark wash blue jeans with a cappuccino and black colored tank top. Over the tank, she sported a vintage rusted orange jacket with fringe and tassels. Layering some funky jewelry, Paris added a slew of necklaces, bracelets and rings to her look while posing with her bag.

paris jackson
Paris Jackson at the Fendi Prints On in Beverly Hills in October 2019 [REX/Shutterstock].
Even when she’s hitting the red carpet, Paris’s unique style always shines through! On August 1, 2019, Paris showed off her flair for fashion once again when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon. Paris dressed up her usually effortless style with a contemporary hippie-inspired edge. Paris wore a cream colored blouse with bell sleeves and a plunging neckline. She sported a brown mini skirt and layered a slew of necklaces to complete her outfit. It was a real show stopper and it was totally Paris!

paris jackson
Paris Jackson at the premiere of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ in August 2019 [REX/Shutterstock].
We can’t wait to see what Paris wears to celebrate her 22nd birthday! The starlet has clearly gone through a major style evolution over the years. But one thing has remained consistent: the incredible confidence she carries with every new look she fashions. We cannot wait to see what she does at 22!