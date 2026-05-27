Does Pam Bondi Have Cancer? Health Updates on Thyroid Condition & Diagnosis

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Pam Bondi, the former United States Attorney General who was fired by Donald Trump in April 2026, has been diagnosed with cancer. The news came weeks after her ousting, and supporters are concerned about her well-being.

Last month, Trump announced that Bondi was transitioning into a new role, and he called her a “Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year” in a Truth Social post.

“Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900,” the Republican continued in his announcement. “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Bondi’s overall health.

Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛 https://t.co/V7GZBk7fsL pic.twitter.com/sTwFLDfGvw — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 27, 2026

Does Pam Bondi Have Thyroid Cancer?

Yes. Axios was the first to report the news, and Bondi confirmed it to CBS News, saying that she was diagnosed after leaving her role as AG in April 2026. Bondi did not share any other information on the stage of cancer she has.

Podcast host and former White House adviser Katie Miller shared on social media that “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks.”

Moreover, with Bondi’s new role on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, JD Vance said she “has been an enormously valuable asset to the president’s team, and I’m thrilled for her and for all of us that she’s going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces,” per CBS News.

What Is Thyroid Cancer?

Thyroid cancer occurs when multiple cells grow in the thyroid, which is a gland located at the base of a person’s neck, according to the Mayo Clinic. A person living with this form of cancer might not see symptoms at first, but signs may develop over time as the cancer grows. Symptoms include swelling of the neck and difficulty swallowing.

Fortunately, most thyroid cancers can be cured with proper treatment, per the Mayo Clinic.

Pam Bondi’s Health Updates: How She’s Doing Now

Bondi underwent surgery several weeks ago to combat her cancer, per CBS News. In a separate statement to CNN, the politician said she’s “doing well” despite managing a new health issue.