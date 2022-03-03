Oscar Isaac’s Wife: Everything to Know About Elvira Lind & Their 5-Year Marriage

The ‘Moon Knight’ actor has been married to the mother of his children for five years, but little is known about the Danish beauty. Find out all about Elvira Lind here!

Oscar Isaac has certainly risen to the cream of the crop in Hollywood. The 42-year-old actor, who was born in Guatemala, has made his mark in Tinseltown with such gigantic blockbusters as the new Star Wars trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dune. He’s also won accolades for his work in smaller films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex-Machina and The Card Counter. Next up, he takes on the role of brooding Marvel superhero Moon Knight in the titular series coming to Disney +.

Besides all the accomplishments in his career, Oscar has made quite a success in his personal life as well. The star has been blessed to have a wonderful partner by his side: Elvira Lind. Find out all about the Danish beauty, below!

Elvira hails from Denmark.

Born October 28, 1981, Elvira is a proud native of Copenhagen, Denmark. As an adult, she moved down to Cape Town, South Africa to study at the CityVarsity School of Media and Creative Arts. She ended up majoring in documentary film.

She’s a screenwriter and director.

Elvira was behind the 2017 documentary Bobbi Jene about American dancer and actress Bobbi Jene Smith. She is also known for directing the documentary Songs for Alexis, which explored the life of a transgender teen in a romantic relationship. But her best known work happens to include Oscar himself! 2020’s The Letter Room starred her husband as a prison officer and went on to win Best Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Palm Springs International ShortFest and the Telluride Film Festival. It also received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.

Elvira met Oscaar at a party while he was dressed in character.

While prepping for his role as a folk singer in the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, Oscaar told NPR he would stay in character and “go to parties and try to interact the way Llewyn does.” At one party, he appeared to have an encounter with his future wife. “I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party and this girl who ended up… she’s a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one.”

The couple made their first public appearance together at the Golden Globes.

Fans were shocked to find out Oscar had a girlfriend when he attended the 2016 Golden Globes with Elvira on his arm. The surprises didn’t stop there, as he planted a big kiss on her after his name was called for Best Actor for the HBO series Show Me a Hero.

Elvira said “I do” while she was pregnant.

In March 2017, just a year after the big reveal at the Golden Globes, Oscar and Elvira decided to get hitched while she was carrying their first child. “She’s Danish—she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant,” Oscar told GQ of the decision. “And there was an element of figuring out ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more.”

He added, “Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself became less important.”

Elvira is the proud mama of two sons.

Elvira and Oscar welcomed their first son, Eugene, in April of 2017. He was named after Isaac’s mom, Eugenia, who passed away in February 2017. Their second son, Mads, arrived in October 2019. However, it was months before the parents revealed the bundle of joy’s name to the public.