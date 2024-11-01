Orlando Mass Shooting on Halloween: Details on the Suspect & Deaths

Image Credit: Getty Images

Halloween was supposed to be a fun night for Orlando residents, but it ended in tragedy. A gunman opened fire and shot multiple victims in downtown Orlando during the early morning hours of November 1, 2024. Now, police have a suspect in custody.

This isn’t the first time the city — which is home to some of the nation’s most popular tourist attractions — has experienced a mass shooting. In June 2016, 49 people were fatally shot at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Following a three-hour standoff, police shot and killed the shooter.

Further details and updates on the Halloween mass shooting in Orlando are below.

UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department has released video footage capturing the shooting incident in Downtown Orlando, along with the arrest of the suspect, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar. See our previous post on Facebook for additional information: https://t.co/nWlMTFlNEz pic.twitter.com/37adF1Bxzb — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 1, 2024

What Happened in Orlando on Halloween?

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 1, police responded to a shooting near East Central Boulevard and North Orange Avenue in Orlando, according to WFLA. Orlando Police claimed they had about 100 officers patrolling the area that evening because of the mass crowds that accompany Halloween.

During a subsequent press conference on November 1, Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke out about the violence. He noted, “We want a downtown that is fun and vibrant, but we’ve experienced lately that brazen criminals are willing to come downtown and shoot and kill innocent victims, right in front of our police officers. And it’s unfortunate that the changes in state concealed weapons laws have made it even easier for people to carry guns and bring guns downtown.”

“Honestly, I am frustrated to have to stand in front of you all and again, share the news that we have senselessly lost another life due to gun violence,” Dyer added.

In 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed legislation allowing state residents to carry a concealed loaded weapon without a permit.

How Many People Died From the Mass Shooting?

Two out of nine people were killed during the Orlando Halloween mass shooting, per WFLA. Six of the victims were hospitalized. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 39 years old.

Information on the Orlando Shooting Suspect

A 17-year-old named Jaylen Dwayne Edgar was taken into custody, police said. Edgar has a previous arrest record. In 2023, Edgar was arrested for grand theft in 2023, per NBC News. He has been charged with two counts: one for first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.