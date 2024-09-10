Orange County Airport Fire: Everything We Know About the Trabuco Canyon Fire

Image Credit: Getty Images

Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, California, was ravaged by a wildfire that intensified overnight. Known as the “Airport Fire” by multiple outlets, the situation is ongoing as Southern California officials work to contain the fire before it worsens. A press conference was held on Monday, September 9, and updates have been provided by fire departments in the area.

That day, the OCF PIO released a statement via X, announcing, “Firefighters are on scene of a vegetation fire on Trabuco Creek Road near the remote-controlled airplane airport in Trabuco Canyon. Please avoid the area so firefighters can respond and work safely.”

What Caused the Orange County Airport Fire?

As Southern California continues to battle a heat wave, temperatures across the region skyrocketed to the 100s.

Has the Airport Fire Been Contained?

As of Tuesday, September 10, more than 9,000 acres have been burned, and the fire has not been contained, per KTLA. Cal Fire also noted that the fire is still a treat to structures and that the fire is running unslope aligned with terrain and wind.

The OCF OIO released a video via X (perviously known as Twitter) of containment attempts, noting in the caption, “The fire is at approximately 9,000 acres. Much of the terrain is steep and extremely difficult to access.”

The fire is at approximately 9,000 acres. Much of the terrain is steep and extremely difficult to access. This video shows the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) in action last night dropping up to 3,000 gallons per drop. pic.twitter.com/3DiDsqIDAK — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 10, 2024

As for containment measures, Cleveland National Forest district ranger Darrell Vance explained that the Airport Fire “has a long way to go before it’s out” during the press conference, per CNN. However, he also pointed out that no structures in the area have been “burned as of yet.”

What Areas Were Evacuated in Orange County?

Per CBS News, the following homes on Meander Lane were ordered to evacuate: Robinson Ranch HOA, Trabuco Highlands HOA and the Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex.

Additionally, Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop, Cook’s Corner and Dove Canyon were all issued evacuation orders, according to the outlet.