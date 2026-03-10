‘One Piece’ Season 2 Cast: Meet the Actors Behind the Netflix Series

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The Straw Hat Pirates are setting sail again for season 2! After the massive success of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, the streamer expanded the world with a season featuring a mix of returning fan-favorite characters and new additions. The next chapter of the series will follow Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they venture deeper into the Grand Line and encounter powerful enemies, mysterious allies and iconic characters from the beloved manga by Eiichiro Oda. From legendary doctors to dangerous Baroque Works agents, Hollywood Life has rounded up the actors bringing the characters of One Piece season 2 below!

Iñaki Godoy — Iñaki Godoy

Iñaki Godoy returns as the optimistic pirate captain who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. The Mexican actor’s energetic portrayal of Luffy quickly made him the heart of the live-action series, and season 2 will see him lead the Straw Hats into more unpredictable adventures.

Nami — Emily Rudd

Emily Rudd returns as the Straw Hat Pirates’ navigator, Nami. Smart, resourceful and often the voice of reason for the crew, Nami plays a crucial role as the team explores new territories across the seas.

Mackenyu — Roronoa Zoro

Mackenyu reprises his role as Zoro, the fiercely loyal swordsman and Luffy’s right-hand man. Known for his intense fight scenes and stoic personality, Zoro is one of the crew’s best fighters.

Jacob Romero Gibson — Usopp

Jacob Romero Gibson reprises his role as Usopp, the crew’s sharpshooter and storyteller. Usopp’s bravery is often hidden beneath his nervous humor, but season 2 might give the character more opportunities to prove himself.

Joe Manganiello — Sir Crocodile / Mr. 0

Joe Manganiello steps into the role of Sir Crocodile, the mysterious leader of the Baroque Works organization. The character is one of the major antagonists in season 2.

Taz Skylar — Sanji

Taz Skylar returns as Sanji, the Straw Hats’ charismatic cook and skilled martial artist. Known for his chivalry and culinary talents, Sanji has an unwavering loyalty to the crew.

Mikaela Hoover — Tony Tony Chopper

Actress Mikaela Hoover will voice Tony Tony Chopper, a CGI character that is a reindeer-human hybrid who becomes the crew’s doctor.

Charithra Chandran — Nefertari Vivi / Miss Wednesday

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran plays Princess Vivi, who initially appears under the alias Miss Wednesday. Vivi becomes an important ally to the Straw Hats as the story moves into the Alabasta storyline.

Lera Abova — Nico Robin / Miss All Sunday

Lera Abova plays Nico Robin, a.k.a Miss All Sunday, a powerful and enigmatic member of Baroque Works who will play a significant role in the unfolding story.

David Dastmalchian — Mr. 3 (Galdino)

David Dastmalchian joins the cast as Mr. 3, a Baroque Works agent known for his cunning personality and unique abilities.

Camrus Johnson — Mr. 5

Camrus Johnson takes on the role of Mr. 5, another Baroque Works operative whose explosive powers make him a dangerous enemy for the Straw Hat crew.

Jazzara Jaslyn — Miss Valentine

Jazzara Jaslyn plays Miss Valentine, a partner to Mr. 5, whose devil fruit abilities give her surprising combat skills.

Daniel Lasker — Mr. 9

Daniel Lasker portrays Mr. 9, one of the earliest Baroque Works agents introduced during the crew’s journey.