Is Olivia Nuzzi Married? Meet Her Fiance Ryan Lizza Amid RFK Jr. Rumors

Olivia Nuzzi has not publicly confirmed or denied whether her “personal relationship” was with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; however, a report claims that the former presidential candidate is the person in question. After revealing to her employer, New York magazine, that she and an unnamed person relevant to the 2024 election got closer, the publication placed her on leave. Now, some are wondering whether or not Olivia is married or is dating anyone amid the ongoing speculation over her alleged relationship with RFK.

Does Olivia Nuzzi Have a Husband?

The journalist is not married yet, but she and her fiancé, Ryan Lizza, got engaged in 2022. Before he and Olivia started dating, Ryan was married to his ex-wife, Christina Gillespie, with whom he reportedly shares two children.

Wow! Oliver Darcy reports in his newsletter Status that Olivia Nuzzi is on leave from New York Magazine after the outlet learned about her romantic relationship with RFK Jr.https://t.co/clxd0kjK29 pic.twitter.com/jRjYPLMQWw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 20, 2024

Like Olivia, Ryan is a journalist. Per his Muck Rack profile, Ryan has worked with CNN, Politico, The New York Times and several other outlets.

Was Olivia Nuzzi Dating RFK Jr.?

It’s still unclear how close Olivia and RFK allegedly became. In a statement from New York magazine, the publication noted that they had placed Olivia on leave after she confessed to a “personal relationship” with a “former [reporting] subject.”

“Recently, our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the statement read. “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

In her own statement obtained by CNN, Olivia acknowledged that “the nature of some communication between [herself] and a former reporting subject turned personal.”

“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she clarified. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

RFK Jr. Seemingly Denied Relationship With Olivia

A spokesperson for Robert told CNN in a statement, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”