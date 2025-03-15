Oklahoma Fires: Updates on Damage, Power Outages & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Residents across the state of Oklahoma are facing wildfires due to extreme dust storms, high winds and other harsh weather. Authorities have stated that there were at least 130 fires in 44 counties by Saturday, March 15, 2025. As a result, multiple structures have been damaged, and reports of casualties and injuries have risen.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency as well as executive order 2025-26 due to the extreme weather that the state is facing. The news came around two months after Pacific Palisades, Eaton and Malibu were ravaged by the Los Angeles County wildfires. Moreover, the Oklahoma fires struck shortly after residents in Long Island, New York, faced an unexpected fire.

Below, get updates on the Oklahoma fires.

Has Oklahoma Ever Had Wild Fires Before?

To the surprise of some, wildfires in Oklahoma aren’t abnormal. Thousands of fires have been reported over the years, but tornadoes are the most common threat that state residents face.

Location of the Fires in Oklahoma

Since there are currently more than 100 reported fires across Oklahoma, several counties are facing the threat of flames. Some of the counties that Governor Stitt included in his executive order include Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills and Stephens counties.

Power Outages in Oklahoma

Around 5,000 OG&E customers are without power at the time of publication, according to OG&E’s outage map.

“Approximately 1,700 operational and support personnel are responding by repairing the grid and restoring power to homes and businesses that can accept power,” OG&E company officials confirmed in a statement, per Koco New 5. “While evaluations are ongoing, damage to the grid includes downed power lines, 200 broken power poles, damaged transmission structures, tree damage to equipment, broken cross arms and other equipment attached to poles.”

Oklahoma Fires Containment Status

Residents across Oklahoma can track the status of all fires here.

How Many People Died in the Oklahoma Fires?

At least three people in Oklahoma have died due to the extreme winds, dust storms and wildfires, according to Accuweather.