OceanGate Documentary: How to Watch the Doc, Release Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Leave it to streaming platforms to release a documentary about a real-life disaster. Coming in 2025, the OceanGate Titan sub’s story will be brought to life in Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.

Per the doc’s synopsis, “The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for Titan, coming to Netflix this summer. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

Hollywood Life has everything you need to know about the OceanGate documentary below.

What Happened to the OceanGate Titan Sub?

The Titan submersible made headlines around the world in June 2023 when it and its passengers suddenly vanished. During a routine tourist journey to explore the Titanic wreckage, the vessel disappeared out of nowhere. Officials determined that all five people on board were killed during an implosion under water.

About 90 minutes after OceanGate submerged its vessel, it imploded, investigators said.

The victims’ names were the following: Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and father-son duo Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood.

When Does the OceanGate Doc Come Out?

The OceanGate documentary will be released to stream on June 11, 2025.

How to Watch the OceanGate Doc

The OceanGate documentary will be available to watch on Netflix on June 11, 2025. Director Mark Monroe told Netflix’s Tudum ahead of the doc’s release that he was “horrified and mesmerized by the 24/7 news coverage and global social commentary [about the Titan’s disappearance] — just like the rest of the world.”

“There was no context for what could have happened to those onboard, and the only touchpoint was the Titanic, a story that’s now become a grim fairy tale,” Mark added. “The more I dug into this terrible tragedy, the more intrigued I became about how this could have ever happened in the first place, and who exactly was the man who built and then went down with this ship. We hope that this film can help provide answers to these very questions.”