‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Will There Be A Season 2? Everything We Know

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a hit in the Star Wars galaxy. The 2022 TV series featured the returns of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader from the prequel trilogy. The action-packed show followed Obi-Wan on the run from the Empire after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a big success for Disney+. The show’s premiere was the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere globally. The series also earned five Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series.

It’s been over a year since Obi-Wan Kenobi wrapped up its six-episode run, leaving fans with one big question: will there be a season 2? Here’s everything we know about another season of the Star Wars show.

Will There Be A Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2?

Disney has not renewed Obi-Wan Kenobi for season 2 as of August 2023. Unfortunately, both Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Obi-Wan Kenobi director and EP Deborah Chow have cast doubt on the show getting a second season.

“That is not an active development,” Kathleen told Variety in April 2023, when asked about a sophomore season for Obi-Wan Kenobi. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility,” she added. “That show was so well-received and Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

Deborah, who directed all six episodes of the show, told Deadline in May 2023 that Obi-Wan Kenobi “was always conceived of as a limited series.” “I’m sure you can tell from the story that it is closed,” the filmmaker added. “We did obviously seem to tell one big story. Who knows, there’s ten more years before ‘A New Hope’ starts, so never say never.”

Ewan told British GQ in July 2022 that he wants to do a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I really hope we do another,” the actor said. “If I could do one of these every now and again – I’d just be happy about it.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Cast

If Obi-Wan Kenobi does get renewed, then Ewan McGregor would obviously return as the titular character. Ewan’s expressed interest in continuing to play the Jedi Knight beyond the first season of the show. “I hope it’s not the last time I play him,” Ewan said to RadioTimes before Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered in May 2022. “I hope I do it again. I’d like to do it again,” he added. “I mean I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness. Don’t you think?” Alec Guiness played Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars trilogy. He died in 2000.

Hayden Christensen appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi as Darth Vader. And like his co-star Ewan, Hayden’s said he’s open to continuing the show. “Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character,” Hayden told RadioTimes in June 2022. “You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.” Hayden added that if there’s a second season he “would certainly be open to” appearing in it.

Most of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast could return for season 2 if it happens. That includes Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander, Vivien Lyra Blair as the young Leia Organa, Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Simone Kessell as Breha Organa, Grant Feely as the young Luke Sykwalker, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Liam Neeson also reprised his role as the late Qui-Gon-Jin, which could happen again in season 2.

Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Leia, addressed returning for season 2 in an interview with The Direct. “Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, ‘Will we get a second season of ‘Obi-Wan’?’ And I honestly, I think it’s very much a possibility because Ewan is just begging to do another one,” Vivien said in June 2023. “He’s really excited.” The young actress did note that she’s not sure how Leia would fit into another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. “We’re kind of hoping for my own show there,” she said. “We’re kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out.”

What Happened In Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, where Anakin turned on the Jedi and became Darth Vader. In the show, Obi-Wan has to come out of hiding to rescue Leia, who was kidnapped by the Inquisitors who work for the Galactic Empire. Leia is taken by Reva, who was a former Jedi Youngling who survived Order 66. When Obi-Wan rescues Leia, Reva turns on Darth Vader, but fails to kill him.

In the finale, Reva locates young Luke on Tatooine and plans to kill him. However, she has a change of heart and lets Luke live. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan and Vader have an epic face off on a nearby plant. Obi-Wan regains his full connection to the Force and defeats Vader. However, Obi-Wan lets Vader live after realizing he’s full embraced the Dark Side. The series ends with Obi-Wan finally learning how to converse with the Force spirit of his late master, Qui-Gon-Jin.