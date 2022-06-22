Grant Feely: 5 Things About The 10-Year-Old Playing Young Luke On ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi featured young Luke Skywalker in a major way. Reva went after Luke on Tatooine after discovering Obi-Wan had been hiding the boy. In the end, Reva couldn’t kill Luke. She gave him back to Owen and Beru before Obi-Wan told her she was finally free of the constraints she was put under while working for the Empire.

Young Luke and Leia were a focal point of the Disney+ limited series. So, who is Grant Feely? He was chosen to play the adorable young Luke in the series. Here’s what to know about this rising star in Hollywood.

1. Grant plays young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Grant first appeared as young Luke in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. His on-screen sister, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, also played an important role in the series. Grant reappeared in the final two episodes of the series. Just before Obi-Wan rode away on his Eopie, he gave Luke the toy he tried giving him earlier in the series. “Hello there,” Luke said to young Luke.

2. Mark Hamill supported his casting.

The legendary Mark Hamill showed his love for Grant playing a younger version of Luke in a March 2022 tweet. “You got this, @grant_feely! They chose YOU for a reason. They knew you would do a wonderful job as young Luke, even though you’re much too handsome for the part. Have fun with it!” Mark wrote. Mark also noted that Grant looked like a “perfect Luke Skywalker” in a separate tweet.

3. Grant is from Alabama.

Grant was initially born in Brunswick, Georgia. He currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama. He has two older brothers.

4. Grant was inspired by Stranger Things to start acting.

Grant decided to become an actor when he watched Stranger Things behind-the-scenes footage, according to his official bio. He was just 7 years old at the time. In just a couple of short years, Grant landed the role of one of the most iconic characters of all time.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi is Grant’s first major role.

Prior to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Grant starred in a music video and appeared in shows like Creepshow and Echoes. Obi-Wan Kenobi is definitely a breakout moment for the young actor!