Will Obama Star in ‘Severance’? Update After Ben Stiller’s Revelation

Severance, directed by Ben Stiller, has been a hit, with many tuning in to watch the highly anticipated second season of the thriller series, starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and more.

Adam, 51, shared in a Forbes article published on January 23, 2025, “I think one of the very early early conversations between the three of us [Including creator of the series Dan Erickson] was kind of talking about this piece of information that ‘Innie’ Mark discovers at the end of season one and we kind of left it in this cliffhanger. Ben asked me like – ‘What would you do if you found this piece of information? What’s the first thing you would do?’ And sort of my knee-jerk was I would just start running. I would just run and try to find Ms. Casey – go try to find the wellness center and talk to Ms. Casey about this information. So then, Ben started creating this running sequence that we kick the [second] season off with.”

Recently, the Zoolander actor revealed that he had asked former President Barack Obama to join the already star-studded cast. Learn more about whether the politician made it onto the show below.

What Is Severance About?

According to IMDb, “Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.”

How to Watch Severance

The show is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Will Barack Obama Be in Severance?

No, Barack Obama will not be appearing in Severance, but he was asked to participate.

Ben Stiller revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama.” He explained that his friend knows Obama’s lawyer, and two days later, he received an email that read, “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

What Time Do Severance Episodes Come Out?

New episodes of Severance drop every Friday at 12 AM EST. Season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, and will conclude on March 21, 2025.