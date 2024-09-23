‘Nobody Wants This’: Everything to Know About Netflix’s New Rom-Com Series

Image Credit: Netflix

Nobody Wants This might be just what you’re looking for.

The rom-com created by Erin Foster is a series loosely based on her own real-life experiences. “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy,” Foster shared. “But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable—there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, including the release date and cast.

What Is Nobody Wants This About?

If you’re seeking a fresh take on romance, Foster’s rom-com could be the perfect addition to your watchlist.

The series centers on Joanne, a sharp-witted sex podcast host with little interest in faith, and Noah, a free-spirited rabbi navigating the complexities of single life. Their unlikely romance unfolds against a backdrop of family dynamics and personal growth, blending humor with heartfelt moments.

In the trailer, we see Joanne and her sister Morgan hosting their podcast, where Joanne candidly admits to making poor relationship choices in the past. However, everything changes when she meets Noah. Despite her initial resistance, she finds herself falling deeply in love.

Continuing her conversation with Tudum, Foster shared, “It’s so easy to become cynical. It’s so easy to become really desperate for things to work out. I had to make a conscious decision to be happy. I consciously decided that I wasn’t going to look at what everyone else is doing and wish I had that. I’m not going to envy those relationships. Instead, I’m going to be really happy with where I’m at in my life. How can I make my life as great as it could possibly be? Because that’s all we can do.”

Who’s in the Cast of Nobody Wants This?

Kristen Bell plays Joanne and is well-known for her roles in popular shows and films, including The Good Place, Veronica Mars, and Frozen. Adam Brody portrays Noah, a newly single rabbi who reconnects with his family and faith. Brody is recognized for his performances in The O.C., Shazam!, and Ready or Not.

Justine Lupe, known for her roles in acclaimed shows such as Succession, Cristela, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Morgan, Joanne’s caring and often concerned sister. Timothy Simons, who has notable roles in Veep, The Interview, and The Boss, plays Sasha, Noah’s brother.

Additional cast members feature Jackie Tohn as Esther, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Emily Arlook as Rebecca, and Tovah Feldshuh as Bina.

When Is Nobody Wants This Released?

The series premieres on Netflix on Thursday, September 26.