Noah Centineo: See The Netflix Star’s Hunkiest Pics Before Swooning Over Him In ‘The Perfect Date’

Noah Centineo is back with another swoon-worthy Netflix rom-com, but before we dive into ‘The Perfect Date’ we’re taking a look at some of the actor’s hottest photos ever.

We’ve been fawning over Noah Centineo ever since he stole our hearts as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and our love for him is about to grow even deeper. His latest Netflix rom-com The Perfect Date drops today, April 12, and we can’t wait until we’re home on our couches with our laptops, some snacks, and 90 minutes of uninterrupted footage of Noah being the perfect boyfriend (again). But before we can cuddle up and consume this all-important film, we figured we’d get through this waiting period by taking a look at some of the 22-year-old actor’s hottest photos ever.

Now that Noah has starred in a few films, he’s been spotted on plenty of red carpets. One of his best looks came when he attended the premiere for his film Sierra Burgess Is A Loser last summer. The heartthrob showed up to the event rocking an Emporio Armani suit in a stylish khaki hue. He paired the look with a blue and white pinstripe button down shirt and white sneakers.

We also loved the ensemble he wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 24. Noah looked incredibly dapper in a classic black suit jacket over a t-shirt with tailored pants. Based on the trailer for The Perfect Date, we can expect to see Noah try on tons of different outfits, so it won’t be long until we have some new favorites. In the meantime, get clicking through the gallery above to see even more of Noah’s hunkiest photos!