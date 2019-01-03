Noah Centineo Strips Off His Shirt To Proudly Proclaim Himself ‘The Internet’s Boyfriend’ In W Magazine

Noah Centineo made W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances’ list, but he could’ve made a similar list for best abdominals! See the smoldering shot and what he has to say about being the most desired man on Netflix.

Noah Centineo is hot and he knows it — but he can be humble every now and then. The 22-year-old actor, whose role in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before propelled him to Netflix stardom, reflected on being “the Internet’s boyfriend.” It’s a title he acknowledges…sort of. “Not me. The characters I play are the dream,” Noah clarified in his “Best Performances” profile for W Magazine. “Oh, to differentiate the actor from the character!”

So, when will the Generation Z Romeo reprise his role as the Internet’s real boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky? After Lana Candor announced in Dec. 2018 that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is getting a sequel, Noah revealed what we can expect of his character’s growth in the follow-up film. “I think Peter could be more vulnerable and jealous,” he told EW on Jan. 2. “He’s not a super evolved person, so there’s always more to explore and develop.”

Noah even hopes that the story evolves into a love triangle, much like one you’re familiar with in another romantic teen saga. “I want people to get behind John, I want people to get behind Josh, I want people to get behind all the characters,” the actor continued, referring to the childhood friend of the titular character, Lara Jean (Lana). “I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that.”

Going back to Noah’s real love life, he opened up about his “cinematic crush” during his interview with W Magazine. Surprisingly, it wasn’t Selena Gomez that time. “Carrie-Anne Moss, the woman who played Trinity in The Matrix,” he admitted to the publication. “I’ve seen that movie maybe a hundred times, if not more.” A change of pace! The last time we reported on Noah’s celebrity crush, he was gushing about where he’d take Ms. Gomez on a date, with a full itinerary in mind.